Austin, TX

First Horizon Migrates Digital-Only VirtualBank to the Apiture Open Platform

 8 days ago

Apiture Open to accelerate digital transformation and enhance client experience for First Horizon VirtualBank clients. WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Apiture, a leading cloud-native provider of digital banking solutions, announced today the migration of First Horizon Bank's digital brand, VirtualBank, to the Apiture Open platform. After merging with IBERIABANK in 2020, Memphis, Tennessee-based First Horizon currently has over $87 billion in assets with 500 branch locations across twelve states.

