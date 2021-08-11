Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Magna Terra Provides Exploration Update on the Hawkins Love Gold Project, Southern New Brunswick; Expands Property Position

austinnews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Magna Terra') (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has completed a first phase systematic exploration program on its 100% controlled Hawkins Love Gold Project ('Hawkins Love' or 'Project'), located in Southern New Brunswick. The Company has finished systematic reconnaissance-scale prospecting, including collection of 160 rock float and grab samples, and geological mapping over the property, collected 3,315 B-Horizon soil samples, and flown 685-line kilometres of drone magnetic surveys. The work covered the main contact zone between the Saint George Batholith and adjacent Mascarene volcanic and sedimentary rocks, a similar geological environment to Galway Metals' Clarence Stream Project (Exhibit A).

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#New Gold#Gold Markets#New Brunswick#Magna Terra Minerals Inc#Mtt#Hawkins Love#Company#Mascarene#Galway Metals#Quartz#Atv#Als Global#Fe#Sericite#Soil Sampling Magna Terra#Geoxplore Surveys Inc#The Mascarene Group#The Hawkins Love Property
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Argentina
Related
Posted by
TheStreet

American Lithium Commences Environmental Assessment Process With BLM, Updates Plan Of Operations And Provides Update On Work Programs At TLC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Lithium Corp. ("American Lithium" or the "Company") (TSX-V:LI | OTCQB:LIACF | Frankfurt:5LA1) is pleased to announce that the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") is currently reviewing an Administrative Draft Environmental Assessment ("EA") for American Lithium's proposed Plan of Operations ("PO") for its Tonopah Lithium Claims Project ("TLC"). This PO was filed in January 2021 and accepted as complete by the BLM in June 2021 (see press release dated June 17, 2021).
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Patriot Battery Metals Commences Multiple Work Programs at the Corvette-FCI Property, James Bay Region, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Patriot') (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce its has commenced an expansive exploration campaign at its flagship Corvette-FCI Property (the 'Property'), Quebec, which includes remote sensing, ground and airborne geophysical surveys, as well as prospecting and rock sampling.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Great Atlantic Begins 2021 Exploration Program At Its Glenelg Vanadium - Gold Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the 'Company' or 'Great Atlantic') is pleased to announce it has begun the 2021 exploration program at its Glenelg Vanadium - Gold Property, located in southwest New Brunswick. The Glenelg Property is located immediately south of the Clarence Stream Gold Project of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM).
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Portofino Executes Drilling Contract - Yergo Lithium Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2021) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has retained a drilling contractor for its Yergo, Argentina lithium project. The Company is working with the contractor in preparing site logistics for the Company's pending drilling program. Currently, the weather at the Project is typical for the end of the winter season with the salar holding much surface water. Drilling is anticipated to commence in October once the (drier) spring season has arrived, and permits have been granted.
Economyaustinnews.net

Ximen Mining Announces Participation at the Banff Capital Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the 'Company' or 'Ximen') is pleased to announce that the Company will participate in the upcoming Banff Capital Conference. The CEM conference introduces growth-stage companies to active top-level capital finance individuals through a day of scheduled 1:1...
Businessmining-technology.com

Magna Terra to divest minority stake in Canadian project to Soquem

Magna Terra Minerals has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to sell its minority interest in the Verneuil Project in Canada to Quebec’s mineral exploration firm Soquem. Since 1997, the Canadian asset has been governed by an option and joint venture agreement signed between Soquem and Normabec Mining Resources. However,...
Businessaustinnews.net

Pond Technologies Announces Closing of $1,500,000 Unit Offering

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ('Pond') (TSXV:POND)(OTCQB:PNDHF)(FSE:400), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change announced today that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering (the 'Offering') of 3,333,333 units of Pond ('Units') at a purchase price of $0.45 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,500,000.
Metal Miningaustinnews.net

Discovery Minerals Update on Ruby Gold Mine Activities

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Discovery Minerals LTD (OTC PINK:DSCR), the precious metals exploration and production company, is pleased to announce the continuation of their geological review and work program for the Ruby Gold Mine on the widely known 'Mother Lode' in Northern California. The...
Metal Miningdallassun.com

Goldrea Identifies New Copper Target and Expand Porphyry Copper Potential at Cannonball Project in the Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Goldrea Resources Corp. (CSE:GOR)(FSE:GOJ)(OTC PINK:GORAF) ('Goldrea' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that independent consultants have identified a previously unknown area of copper mineralization (referred to as the Juice Box Zone) in the central part of the Company's Cannonball Property. The mineralized zone has only recently been exposed by melting snowpack and currently consists of an irregular shaped area (roughly 300 meters by 300 meters) which exhibits widespread narrow quartz - carbonate veins containing pyrite and chalcopyrite. Most of the mineralized area is still covered by snow but careful examination has identified veins in most of the scattered outcrops within the new zone.
Economyaustinnews.net

Taiga Reports Drilling Results from the Orchid Gold Project, Saskatchewan

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Taiga Gold Corp (CSE:TGC) ('Taiga') or (the 'Company') has received complete results from a 12 hole, 2139m diamond drilling program completed at it's 100%-owned Orchid project located within the Trans Hudson Corridor 120km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and 70km south of SSR Mining's Inc.'s Seabee Gold Operation, host of the Seabee and Santoy gold deposits. The Orchid property consists of 7,900ha overlying the same structural features and within rocks similar to those currently being mined at the Santoy deposit. The property is considered to have excellent potential to host significant gold mineralization and carries no underlying royalties or encumbrances.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Stratabound Announces Option Grant

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Stratabound" or the "Company") announced that as of August 18, 2021 it has issued a total of 5,425,000 common stock options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ("Plan") to Directors and Consultants of the Company. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of Stratabound for $0.13 for a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan. The options will vest 50% immediately with the remaining 50% to vest in one year from grant date.
Businessdallassun.com

Magna Terra Agrees to Sell Minority Interest in Verneuil Project to SOQUEM as the Company Continues to Focus on Its Atlantic Canada Gold Projects

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Magna Terra') (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (the 'Agreement') to sell its minority interest in the Verneuil Project ('Verneuil') to SOQUEM Inc. ('SOQUEM'). Verneuil has been governed by an Option and Joint Venture Agreement signed in 1997 between SOQUEM and Normabec Mining Resources Ltd ('Normabec'). Subsequently, in 2009, Brionor Resources Inc. (a predecessor company to Magna Terra) assumed the Verneuil option, pursuant to an asset purchase agreement with Normabec. Verneuil is a non-core asset in Magna Terra's exploration property portfolio, and thus the Company did not participate in recent exploration programs conducted by SOQUEM, resulting in its ownership position in the joint venture being diluted down to its current 32.778% undivided interest.
Marketsaustinnews.net

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ('QPM' or the 'Company') (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) announces that at its Annual shareholders meeting held on August 17, 2021, shareholders of the Company approved all the resolutions, as follows:. Election of Mario Caron, Normand Champigny, Dominique Dionne, Paola Farnesi,...
Hamilton, TXaustinnews.net

SusGlobal Completes Purchase of 40,000 Square Foot Facility with 65,000 Metric Tonne Annual Capacity in Hamilton

Capacity to produce approximately $2 million worth of organic fertilizer daily. Acquisition exponentially increases SusGlobal's capacity for commercialization and distribution of proprietary products to ramp revenues and cash flows. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ('SusGlobal') or (the 'Company') (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro™,...
Businessresourceworld.com

Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous With Marvel Discovery, Central Newfoundland

FALCON GOLD CORP. (FG: TSX-V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF: OTCQB); (“Falcon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has acquired through staking 548 claims (the “Property”) totaling 13,700 hectares located along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Central Newfoundland Belt. The Baie Verte Peninsula currently hosts all of Newfoundland’s gold production. Producing mines include Anaconda Mining Inc.’s Point Rousse gold mine and Rambler Metals Mining operations. Former producing mines include the Terra Nova Mine, and deposits of the Rambler Mining Camp. All of these mines are in close proximity to the Baie Verte Brompton Line (BVBL). There are more than 100 gold prospects and zones, many of which are orogenic-style, related to major splays and related second-order structures linked to the Baie Verte Brompton Line. Falcon has acquired ground over a 50km corridor along the BVBL.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Patriot Battery Metals Provides Update on the Freeman Creek Gold Property, Idaho, USA

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Patriot') (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce the Company has fulfilled all its obligations pursuant to the acquisition agreement for the Freeman Creek Gold Property (the 'Property'), exercising its Option in full, and is now the 100% owner of the asset. The titles are now in the process of being transferred to a wholly owned US subsidiary of the Company. The Property is located 15 km northeast of Salmon, Idaho, and is road accessible year-round.
Businessdallassun.com

Silver Spruce Signs LOI to Acquire 100% Interest in 8,750-hectare Mystery, Till and Marilyn Gold Properties, Exploits Gold Belt, central Newfoundland

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / (TSXV:SSE) - Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent ('LOI') with two parties (the 'Vendors') to acquire 100% of three early-stage gold exploration properties, Mystery, Till and Marilyn, (the 'Property' or the 'Properties') located near Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Canada, 20-25 kilometres west of New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project and 15-35 kilometres south of Sokomon Iron Inc.'s Moosehead gold project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy