Emmy Awards Move Outdoors, Cut Nominee Guest List Due To COVID Surge

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY: Maya Rudolph was a staple this year on "Saturday Night Live" for her scene-stealing moments as Vice President Kamala Harris. She won this category last year, making her just the fourth to ever win the category. If she pulls it off once again, she would be only the third Black actress to win back-to-back Emmys following Regina King (who won supporting actress limited for two seasons of "American Crime" in 2015 and 2016 portraying two separate characters) and Uzo Aduba (who won in guest actress comedy and supporting actress drama for her turn as Crazy Eyes in "Orange Is the New Black"). She would be the first to achieve this in any comedy category.