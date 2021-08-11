Cancel
Public Health

Emmy Awards Move Outdoors, Cut Nominee Guest List Due To COVID Surge

By Ron Dicker
HuffingtonPost
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe delta variant just slashed the guest list at the Emmys. The Television Academy announced Tuesday that the annual awards show will move outdoors for safety, and that some nominees can’t attend, The Wrap noted. “Although invitations have just been mailed out, nominated teams of three or more will now...

Jimmy Kimmel
#Covid#The Television Academy#Cbs#The Microsoft Theater#The Creative Arts Emmys
