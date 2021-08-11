Cancel
Entertainment

The World Ends with You and NEO TWEWY OSTs now on Spotify

By Sato
Nintendo Enthusiast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that NEO TWEWY is out (and great, despite potentially struggling sales), Square Enix has released a batch of OSTs (official soundtracks), including music from the first The World Ends with You, on Spotify. There are now over 160 tracks and around 7 hours of music related to TWEWY, The...

