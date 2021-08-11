The World Ends with You and NEO TWEWY OSTs now on Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Being a musician on Spotify is not an easy task. Before all these music-streaming services you, as a musician, had almost no influence on your career, everything was a question of luck. But now, when you can see your numbers and your audience in real time, the problem of adjusting and increasing your popularity became more popular among creators. Of course, why would you need Spotify promotions if you can just ignore your statistics whatsoever? There is some truth here, but something tells me that you have come to Spotify, not because of the desire to upload your music somewhere just for storing it. You have created a Spotify account for creators, went through all the uploads not to be forgotten and ignored, you did that because you have the deep desire to be a star. You are searching for your fame, and nothing should stop you!