I wanted Traeger ( COOK) on its IPO. I even bid above the range, hoping to get an allocation of sharesIn the end, I got what I almost always get ... zeroI opted not to chase the early August breakout as shares skyrocketed from $23 to $32.50. We've now retraced around 61.8% of the gains from the lows of day 1 to the highs of a little more than a...