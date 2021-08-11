Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glendale, AZ

Family living in hotel room after sewage seeps into apartment

By CNN
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BE8BW_0bOUoXGd00

GLENDALE, Az. / CNN — A foul smell and the filth of sewage started seeping out of the pipes into a Glendale family’s home on Saturday, August 7.

Jason Williams, his wife, and their three kids have lived in their apartment for five years. This weekend, they couldn’t wash their hands, take a shower or flush the toilet without black sewage spewing out.

“We’re walking to the gas station down the street to use the bathroom at this point,” he said.

The complex sent plumbers out Monday and Tuesday to look at the problem… but the stains and smell remain.

The family said the sewage started from a toilet that overflowed. The sewage then made its way through the bathroom, down the hall, and now leaves a mark on the door that shows you just how high it came.

The City of Glendale told the complex they had until the end of the day to fix the issue. If not, it must give the Williams another place to stay.

Thomas Galvin, an attorney with Rose Law Group said, “I assume if the landlord doesn’t make repairs, or doesn’t do a good enough job with making the repairs then the city can now impose a fine on the landlord.”

The family told Arizona’s Family that the complex is paying for their hotel for the next two days while repairs are done.

“Your kids walking around complaining about the smell… throwing up; this is the worst experience of my life,” Williams said.

The apartment complex did not comment and asked reporters to leave the property.

Comments / 0

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
Glendale, AZ
Society
Glendale, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Room#Sewage#Cnn#Rose Law Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Hillsborough County, FLPosted by
CNN

Deputies orchestrate plan to donate car to woman in need

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Hillsborough County woman was given the surprise of a lifetime after her community came together to gift her a car. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s Community Outreach Division partners with restaurants throughout the community for catering at events, which is how deputies learned the woman was in need of a car.

Comments / 0

Community Policy