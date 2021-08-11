Mistrial declared in Lemons court case

The Greene County Circuit Court has accepted pleas or otherwise disposed of the following criminal cases, as indicated:. Brittni Amanda Renee England, 33, has negotiated a plea of guilty to a charge of one count of third-degree domestic battery (second or subsequent offense or to a pregnant woman), a Class D felony. She was sentenced to 36 months (less 90 days credit for time served) in the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC), plus another 36 months suspended imposition of sentence. She was also ordered to pay $465 in costs and fees. If her suspensions are revoked, she could serve up to six years in the ADC and/or face a fine of up to $20,000.