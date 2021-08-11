Mistrial declared in Lemons court case
The week-long murder trial of Isaac Troy Lemons has ended with a hung jury after five hours of deliberations failed to produce a verdict. On Aug. 3 the six-member jury retired for initial discussion at approximately 1 p.m., returning to 5th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Daniel B. Merritt Jr. at 5:30 p.m. to say they could not agree on a verdict, which must be unanimous. Merritt instructed them to return to deliberations to make every effort to render a decision, but they returned an hour later and indicated they were hopelessly deadlocked.www.hernandosun.com
Comments / 1