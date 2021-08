An early morning robbery at the VP Racing Fuels gas station at 622 Arch St., at U.S. 50, in Lawrenceburg left one clerk injured. Lawrenceburg Police report officers went to the station at 7:53 Wednesday morning and found the clerk with a cut to his arm. The injuries were not believed to be life threatening. The Lawrenceburg Schools were locked down as a precaution but the lockdown was soon…