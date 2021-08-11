Public Notices (8-12-21)

The Board of Directors of the Upper Elkhorn Natural Resources District (“Board”) will hold a public hearing at 4:00 p.m. on August 23rd, 2021 at the Upper Elkhorn Natural Resources District office, 301 North Harrison Street, in O’Neill, Nebraska 68763. This is not a question-and-answer hearing. The purpose of this hearing is to receive testimony relevant to the adoption of proposed amendments to the District’s Rules and Regulations. A summary of the proposed amendments to the rules and regulations is as follows: