Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holt County, NE

Public Notices (8-12-21)

holtindependent.com
 8 days ago

The Board of Directors of the Upper Elkhorn Natural Resources District (“Board”) will hold a public hearing at 4:00 p.m. on August 23rd, 2021 at the Upper Elkhorn Natural Resources District office, 301 North Harrison Street, in O’Neill, Nebraska 68763. This is not a question-and-answer hearing. The purpose of this hearing is to receive testimony relevant to the adoption of proposed amendments to the District’s Rules and Regulations. A summary of the proposed amendments to the rules and regulations is as follows:

www.holtindependent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tecumseh, NE
County
Holt County, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Mcgrew, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Board Of Education#Race#The Board Of Directors#12 1 8 8#The Upper Elkhorn Nrd#O Neill Nebraska 68763#Township 26#Nebraska Estate#The County Court#Nebraska Case#Plaintiff#Complaint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
TechnologyPosted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Nicole Kidman granted Hong Kong quarantine exemption for TV series

Actor Nicole Kidman was granted an exemption from Hong Kong’s strict quarantine rules to film a TV series. “The case in discussion has been granted permission to travel to Hong Kong with a quarantine exemption for the purpose of performing designated professional work, taking into account that it is conducive to maintaining the necessary operation and development of Hong Kong’s economy,” government officials wrote in a statement, The Associated Press reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy