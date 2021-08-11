Cancel
Tropical Storm Fred: Tropical Storm Watch Issued For Part Of Cuba

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Cuba as the center of Tropical Storm Fred moves close to the southern coast of the Dominican Republic.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Tropical Storm Fred was about 25 miles south-southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Fred was moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph. A general west-northwestward motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

On the forecast track, the center of Fred is expected to be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday afternoon ad evening, move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday, and move near or north of the northern coast of central Cuba on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

Weakening is expected Wednesday afternoon and evening as the center of Fred crosses Hispaniola. Slow re-intensification is expected beginning Thursday night.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from the Dominican Republic/Haiti border eastward

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives
  • Turks and Caicos Islands
  • Southeastern Bahamas
  • The Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma, Santiago de Cuba, and Guantanamo

Fred is the sixth named storm in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

