Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Adds Arizona State Transfer OL

By Mike McAllister
Posted by 
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ooqGM_0bOUm0XZ00

Syracuse has added Arizona State graduate transfer offensive lineman Cody Shear for the 2021 season. Shear spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with Arizona State, and the 2018 campaign with Oregon. Shear played primarily along the interior of the offensive line at ASU and Oregon, including time at center. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Shear signed with Oregon in the 2017 recruiting cycle over Arizona, BYU, Georgia Tech, Memphis, Oregon State, San Diego State, Virginia and Washington State among many others. His recruitment by San Diego State was led by current Syracuse offensive line coach Mike Schmidt. So there is an established relationship.

Shear was considered a top 10 player in the state of Oregon in his recruiting class and one of the top interior offensive line prospects in the Northwest that cycle. With Syracuse’s offensive line in need of significant improvement from the past two seasons, depth pieces like Shear can help quite a bit. Not only can he push projected starters Dakota Davis, Chris Bleich and Carlos Vettorello, but he can slide in if injury necessitates.

Shear was present at practice on Wednesday. Arizona State hired former Syracuse offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh during the offseason. After a semester of spring ball under Cavanaugh, Shear entered the portal in June.

Head coach Dino Babers indicated an addition to the offensive line addition could be in the way during his press conference to kick off training camp. Shear becomes that addition as the Orange gears up for the season opener at Ohio on September 4th.

Comments / 0

AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
319
Followers
513
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Memphis, NY
City
Ohio, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
State
Washington State
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Babers
Person
Mike Cavanaugh
Person
Mike Schmidt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Asu#Byu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
College
Syracuse University
Related
NBA95.5 FM WIFC

Bucks Swing Trade With Grizzlies

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks added another shooter to the roster on Friday as they traded Sam Merrill and two future 2nd round draft choices to the Memphis Grizzlies for Grayson Allen. Badger fans will remember Allen as having 16 points in a Duke win over Bucky in...
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
College SportsUSA Today

CBS Sports predicts where the rest of the Big 12 teams will land

It is pretty well documented that Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 and taking their talents to the SEC. The two teams informed the Big 12 that they would not be renewing their grant of rights, and at the latest will find themselves in their desired conference by 2025, that is if they do not fork over the $70 million to the Big 12 which would allow them to join another conference as soon as 2022.
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies unexpectedly

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
Buford, GAgwinnettprepsports.com

Buford star Jake Pope commits to Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban

One of the state’s most coveted football recruits made his college decision Monday night in front of family and friends at Buford High School. Buford senior Jake Pope committed to Alabama and head coach Nick Saban during a gathering in the Wolves’ team meeting room that was brodcast live by Fox 5 Atlanta. He chose the Crimson Tide over his other finalists Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Ohio State.
Illinois StateWCIA

Reggie Bass decommits from Illinois basketball

WCIA — Illinois basketball commit Reggie Bass is reopening his recruitment. The 6-foot-4 guard posted on Twitter Tuesday night he is decommitting after pledging to play for Illinois on March 19th. Bass has offers from several high major schools including Florida, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Providence and Oregon State. The...
Oregon State247Sports

Photos from Oregon's second practice of fall camp

Check out the photos from Oregon's second fall camp practice. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as well as our full-time writers Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack.
Ohio Statepittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Football Adds Former Ohio State Four Star Offensive Lineman Transfer Ryan Jacoby

The Pitt football program has added a transfer from Ohio State University. Former four-star offensive guard Ryan Jacoby from Mentor, Ohio, announced Sunday night that he’s transferred from the Buckeyes to join the Pitt Panthers. The decision comes less than a week after Jacoby left the Buckeyes program and entered his name in the transfer portal.
NFLchatsports.com

It’s obvious now, the Bears pulled a fast one in the draft

Football is a complex game. But one thing is for sure: The quarterback is the most important man on the field. How goes your quarterback, so goes your team. Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields lit up the Dolphins in his preseason debut Saturday afternoon. And he also — and appropriately — lit up Bears fans everywhere.
Utah StateHerald-Journal

Highly touted twin brothers join Utah State football team

A lack of depth in the offensive and defensive trenches was an area of concern Utah State head football coach Blake Anderson addressed during his press conference on Aug. 5. Anderson and his coaching staff were able to immediately cope with that potential issue by bringing in a pair of highly touted recruits. Rumors that twin brothers Elia and Enoka Migao were headed to Logan to play for the Aggies began to surface Monday, and the Herald Journal was able to confirm this is a reality.
College SportsAugusta Free Press

ODU football adds five transfers for 2021 season

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. ODU will open fall camp on Thursday with five recent transfers who will provide an inexperienced team with a needed infusion of seasoned players. Three of the five players are from Power 5 schools. The latest newcomers: Ali Jennings, III, a 6-foot-2,...
Florida Statetigernet.com

Re: TNET: Former Clemson OL reportedly will transfer to Florida

Former Clemson offensive lineman Kaleb Boateng will transfer to Florida as a preferred walk-on according to multiple reports on Friday. Boateng entered the transfer portal in early February. He redshirted as a freshman and played five snaps last season against Pittsburgh. He played 21 snaps over fou Read Update »
Norman, OKNorman Transcript

OU football: Sooners to start season at No. 2 in AP poll

NORMAN — Oklahoma will begin its season with a familiar ranking. The Sooners will head to Tulane on Sept. 4 as the No. 2 team in the country, according to the Associated Press preseason poll released on Monday. The team finished with 1,462 points in the poll, landing them right...

Comments / 0

Community Policy