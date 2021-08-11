Cancel
Politics

Emergency Alert Test Will Go Out Nationwide Today

By Stephanie Crist
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 7 days ago

George Frey/Getty Images

We are all pretty used to hearing test alerts that were sent out by federal agencies by now. And if you are in the broadcasting industry, they are definitely a part of your life.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will send out an emergency alert today (Wednesday, August 11) at 1:20 PM CST. The nationwide test alerts will be sent to TV’s, radios, and select cell phones who have opted in to receive text messages It’s all part of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), but no need to panic, it’s only a test.

Per KLFY “The Wireless Emergency Alert portion of the test will be directed only to consumer cell phones where the subscriber has opted-in to receive test messages, according to FEMA . This will be the second nationwide WEA test, but the first nationwide WEA test on a consumer opt-in basis. The test message will display in either English or in Spanish, depending on the language settings of the wireless handset.” It will say on the screen “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” Wireless phones should receive the message only once.

The test is not meant to panic anyone, but to “ensure public safety officials have the methods and systems that will deliver urgent alerts and warnings to the public in times of an emergency or disaster.” In case the test will not be able to go out today (Wednesday, August 11), the test will be rescheduled for August 25. This is only the sixth time a nationwide alert has been sent. Read more about the test today from KLFY

99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
