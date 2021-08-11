AFC North Roundup: Trouble brewing around the division

As the Cleveland Browns continue their training camp march, the rest of the league does as well. With the AFC North crown the team’s first goal, taking a look at what is going on with those teams is important.

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers joined the Browns in the playoffs last season. The Steelers fell to their AFC North rival from Cleveland in the opening round while the Ravens fell to the Buffalo Bills one round later.

The Cincinnati Bengals, on the other hand, had another bad season but have hope around quarterback Joe Burrow. While Burrow tore his ACL, the Bengals believe they have their franchise cornerstone.

While most of that seems like positives for the Browns AFC North foes, there is some trouble brewing in each of those cities.

Baltimore Ravens

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson, the team’s quarterback and most important player, was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and just recently returned. Jackson discussed having COVID for the second time explaining his fatigue and needing to sleep a lot. Jackson also noted his thoughts on receiving the vaccine to try to prevent a third infection:

When asked about if he was worried about getting COVID for a third time, Jackson said he was going to talk to his team to do more research and learn about the vaccine. When a reporter asked Jackson if he might go for the vaccine, Jackson said “we’ll see”.

Jackson isn’t the only concern in Baltimore as the Ravens have been hit with injuries with, perhaps, the biggest occurring yesterday with rookie receiver Rashod Bateman going down. The concern is that he suffered a significant injury, possibly to his groin, and could miss extensive time. Here we see him struggling to walk off the field following the injury:

Baltimore has a lot of hopes for this season but trouble could be brewing.

Cincinnati Bengals

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Burrow’s return to health is vital to the Bengals taking a step forward in being competitive. Unfortunately, Burrow stated that mental, not physical, concerns could be a problem:

“I would say right now it’s a mental thing,” Burrow said. “I’m just getting back used to playing football again against top-level competition. Hopefully a couple more reps, a couple more days, we’ll get it back to my old self.” “It’s just getting more comfortable in the pocket,” Burrow said.

While Burrow is right in that experience will be important for him to get comfortable, the Bengals offensive line hasn’t been strong. More time behind the line could make things even more difficult for the quarterback.

Not only do the Bengals have the Burrow concerns but their first-round pick, Ja’Marr Chase has had some early struggles as well:

Chase has been far from perfect at camp so far, though rumblings of struggles probably just means Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd benefit even more in the offense.

With the Burrow concerns looming, the team’s decision to draft Chase instead of Penei Sewell could become a huge storyline if the wide receiver isn’t explosive early. While Higgins and Boyd provide talented options, they are also the reason many believed the team should have taken the offensive lineman instead.

Trouble could be brewing around the team’s franchise star and the receiver drafted to help him.

Pittsburgh Steelers

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

The Steelers had significant turnover on both sides of the ball this offseason but one of their cornerstones, T.J. Watt, returns. Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, Watt isn’t practicing until his contract extension gets completed:

However, there has been no mention by head coach Mike Tomlin about an injury to Watt. This is because he isn’t injured. He’s smart. Watt is on the verge of perhaps becoming the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL over the course of the next month and he understands how detrimental an injury in training camp would be to that.

While the team seems to have approved this plan, Watt’s lack of practice could come back to impact him as the season starts. How his teammates feel about him skipping weeks of practices while healthy could also impact chemistry in the locker room.

The Steelers also have continued concerns on their offensive line. Head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t mince words about one of their linemen:

When asked why guard Kevin Dotson was working with the second team instead of the first, Tomlin firmly responded, “He has done nothing to earn first-team reps. What are we talking about? He’s a second-year guy that hadn’t worked.”

With Ben Roethlisberger aging quickly, Pittsburgh needs to figure out how to get a rushing attack going to validate drafting Najee Harris in the first round. Without a quality offensive line, Roethlisberger and Harris won’t have a chance to succeed.

A star defender sitting out until he gets a new contract and an uncertain offensive line could brew up trouble for the Steelers.