Pokémon Go developer Niantic lays out long-term plan for "real-world metaverse"

For the past year, augmented reality games have had to adapt. Where travel and leisure outside activities have been limited, Pokémon GO players have managed in troubling times. For Pokémon’s 25th anniversary, Niantic had big plans and was thankfully able to pivot. Following the pandemics’ health and safety guidelines, fans were impressed with the lengths Niantic had gone during the initial virus outbreak. Unfortunately, fans feel the bonuses are disappearing all too soon. Things like extended reach for pokestops and easy invites to remote raids are simple but great quality of life changes. Yet, Niantic has decided that it’s been long enough and removed these bonuses for all uses who have had them for the past year. This, in turn, caused massive backlash resulting in a day-wide Pokémon GO boycott. Finally, it seems that some of the criticism has made its way through. In response to such pressure, Niantic’s statement detailing their plans of responding better to the community’s needs.