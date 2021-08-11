Cancel
Pokémon Go developer Niantic lays out long-term plan for "real-world metaverse"

By News
Eurogamer.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNiantic, developer of Pokémon Go, has laid out its long-term plan for a "real-world" metaverse based on our global reality - rather than an entirely virtual one of the kind seen in Ready Player One. In an extended blog post titled "The Metaverse is a Dystopian Nightmare, Let's Build a...

NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Why are Pokémon Go fans furious at Niantic? An open letter explains it perfectly

Pokemon Go players have taken to social media to Niantic changes plan to remove “extended reach” feature from augmented reality game. This feature was introduced last year in connection with the COVID 19 quarantine and allowed gamers to play the video game from their homes. In summary: the range of action of our character and the pokeparadas was greater. This is one of the many features that Niantic plans to reverse to return the game to its original approach.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Niantic Responds To Backlash After Reversing Pandemic-induced Changes To Pokémon Go

After a sudden rollback to the pandemic-induced extended ranges for Gyms and PokéStops in Pokémon Go, Niantic faced heavy pushback from fans. You can catch up on the specifics of the changes and initial backlash in Andrew Reiner’s reporting here. On Thursday morning, Pokémon-focused site PokéJungle joined the chorus with an open letter to the Pokémon Go developer demanding the COVID-era changes stay. Last night, Niantic made an official response to PokéJungle’s letter and those angry over the change, assuring fans it’s looking to find a way to move forward.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Pokémon Go Players Are Petitioning Niantic To Keep COVID-19 Gameplay Changes

Pokémon Go developer Niantic has been subjected to heavy criticism as of late due to a series of controversial decisions concerning the hit mobile title. For those not aware, the company made several much-welcome changes to core mechanics last year as a means of ensuring the safety and health of players during the Covid-19 pandemic. Among these was a relaxation of the proximity required to interact with gyms and PokéStops, allowing Trainers to socially distance themselves while also partaking in a spot of Pokémon hunting. These actions were almost universally celebrated at the time, not only for accommodating new government regulations but making the title more accessible in general.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Niantic Has Responded To The Pokémon GO Boycott

Since the removal of the pandemic bonuses from Pokémon GO last week, momentum has been building in the game's community that has today culminated in a boycott. The #HearUsNiantic campaign was launched by players and many influencers in the community in protest of Niantic's removal of and lack of communication regarding the increased PokéStop spin distance. Now, as #HearUsNiantic and #PokemonNODay trend on Twitter, Niantic has indeed issued a response.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Will Niantic Nerf Remote Raiding In Pokémon GO?

"Boosted damage for Trainers battling remotely in raids." That is currently listed as an Exploration Bonus in Pokémon GO that is set to expire in 28 days. What exactly does this mean, though? Well, one thing it doesn't mean is that Remote Raiders currently do more damage than trainers raiding in person. In Pokémon GO, Remote Raiders are designed to do less damage, and this current buff makes them equal with in-person raiders. So, in 28 days, will Remote Raiding be nerfed? It isn't all that clear yet. Let's see exactly what Niantic has to say.
Video Gamesimore.com

Pokémon Go's pandemic rollbacks show the disconnect between Niantic and players

There are many good reasons why Pokémon Go has consistently been one of the best iPhone games. Until recently, many praised Niantic for the changes made to Pokémon Go in response to the pandemic. However, that's all changed over the past month as Niantic has pushed forward with removing some of these features despite the threat of the Delta variant. In response, players are petitioning, calling for a boycott, and even deleting the app, but this just scratches the surface of a deeper conflict between Niantic and the players.
Cell Phonestucsonpost.com

What is the metaverse? A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg recently announced the tech giant will shift from being a social media company to becoming "a metaverse company", functioning in an "embodied internet" that blends real and virtual worlds more than ever before. So what is "the metaverse"? It sounds like the kind of thing...
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Niantic Assembling Pokémon GO “Task Force” To Address Player Concerns

Following on from Pokémon GO players threatening to boycott the popular mobile game, Niantic has now officially responded to complaints about reverting PokéStop and Gym interaction distance in America and New Zealand. In a lengthy message, the developer says it has “heard the feedback” from the community, and in response...
Video Gameswmleader.com

Pokémon Go’s top players call on Niantic to restore pandemic bonuses

The campaign pressing Niantic to re-implement Pokémon Go bonuses and concessions made for social distancing and the COVID-19 pandemic gathered new momentum on Thursday with an open letter, written by the game’s biggest players and influencers, and backed by their large social media audiences. The letter, posted this morning on...
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Pokémon GO Boycott Causes Niantic to Release Promising Statement

For the past year, augmented reality games have had to adapt. Where travel and leisure outside activities have been limited, Pokémon GO players have managed in troubling times. For Pokémon’s 25th anniversary, Niantic had big plans and was thankfully able to pivot. Following the pandemics’ health and safety guidelines, fans were impressed with the lengths Niantic had gone during the initial virus outbreak. Unfortunately, fans feel the bonuses are disappearing all too soon. Things like extended reach for pokestops and easy invites to remote raids are simple but great quality of life changes. Yet, Niantic has decided that it’s been long enough and removed these bonuses for all uses who have had them for the past year. This, in turn, caused massive backlash resulting in a day-wide Pokémon GO boycott. Finally, it seems that some of the criticism has made its way through. In response to such pressure, Niantic’s statement detailing their plans of responding better to the community’s needs.
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Pokémon GO creator Niantic acquires 3D scanning app Scaniverse

Pokémon GO creator Niantic has acquired 3D mobile scanning app developer Scaniverse for an undisclosed amount. Scaniverse allows users to scan objects in the real world and renders 3D models of the objects in the app that users can edit and share. It does this by utilising light detection and ranging (Lidar) scanning, a method that targets an object with a laser and measures the time it takes for light to reflect back to the receiver; for example, a mobile phone.
Video Gameshowtogeek.com

Niantic’s Response to Angry Pokémon Go Players Didn’t Help

Niantic, developers of Pokémon Go, recently reverted several aspects of the game to pre-COVID settings. During the pandemic, players could spin PokéStops and place monsters in Gyms from 80 meters away. Now (and before the pandemic), the range is back to 40 meters. To say this left players of the...
Video Gamesplayer.one

Pokémon GO: Niantic Might Bring Back Pandemic Changes After Boycott Threat

Developer Niantic is considering to re-implement the pandemic changes after Pokémon GO fans threaten to boycott the game. To do this, they have assigned an internal cross-functional team that will develop proposals to preserve the core gameplay of exploring the world. The task force will also address player concerns regarding interaction distance of PokéStops and more.
Video Gamesvooks.net

Opinion: Niantic’s Response to the Pokémon Go Community is Too Little, Too Late

The Pokémon Go community is on fire. In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Pokémon Go developer Niantic wisely introduced several features that assisted players with continuing to play the game in a safe and socially distanced manner. Chief among these was doubling the interaction radius with which players could interact with Pokéstops and gyms. It was a wise decision that didn’t just make sense for the pandemic world we live in, but it inadvertently provided a raft of quality-of-life improvements to the game for so many people.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

These Are The Galarian Pokémon Coming To Pokémon GO

Niantic has announced that, due to an oddity in time caused by the mischievous Mythical Pokémon Hoopa, a portal has opened allowed some Galarian species to arrive in Pokémon GO long before the full Generation Eight reveal. Let's take a look at each of the species that will be available during the upcoming Ultra Unlock Part Three: Sword & Shield event and how trainers will be able to encounter them.

