It’s been a long wait to get Judas Priest home. Since their last UK appearance (at Bloodstock 2018, no less), the band seem to have played everywhere besides the UK, and their spot as special guests for fellow Brummie metal godfather Ozzy Osbourne was bumped due to health issues and Covid. All of that anticipation proves to be entirely worth it to have them home (or an hour’s drive from home, at least), as they close out Bloodstock’s mammoth five-day return.