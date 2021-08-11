Spiller to be honored Sept. 11 vs. SC State

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson and the National Football Foundation (NFF) announced today that former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller will be honored for his College Football Hall of Fame selection in an in-stadium presentation at halftime of Clemson’s home opener against South Carolina State on Sept. 11. During the ceremony, the National Football Foundation will present Spiller with a plaque celebrating his selection in advance of his formal induction at the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas on Dec. 7.

