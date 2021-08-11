Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

WhatsApp is making it easier to switch from iPhone to Android without losing your chats

By Jared Newman
Fast Company
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile you won’t be able to use iMessage if you switch from an iPhone to Android, at least you’ll get to take your WhatsApp chat history with you. The Facebook-owned messaging app just announced a way to transfer your full WhatsApp history between iOS and Android, including conversations, photos, and voice notes. The feature is launching first on Samsung phones, starting with the company’s latest foldables, to help with moving away from iPhone. Transfers to other Android phones are coming in the weeks ahead, followed by the ability to move from Android to iOS.

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Google Chat#Imessage#Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Related
NFLtechnewstoday.com

How to Know if Your Phone Is Hacked

Your phone is your digital identity. In today’s world, if a hacker gets access to your phone then they have full control over you. Your family, friends, photos, bank details. Everything. A remote hacker can trace your physical location using your phone and snoop in all of your conversations. You...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

9 Most Dangerous Android Apps You Should Not Install

Plenty of security experts warn that people should avoid third-party app stores due to malware and security issues. Unfortunately, official app stores like the Google Play Store and Apple App Store can be just as dangerous. These major app stores still fall prey to malicious hackers, who find ways around...
ComputersCNET

Windows 11 will be free to download. Here's how to get Microsoft's new OS

Windows 11 could be coming soon, and if you're already a Windows 10 user, the upgrade to Microsoft's new operating system will be free. We don't have a formal release date yet, but Windows 11 is expected to roll out during the 2021 holiday season and into 2022. When it arrives you'll be able to update to the new software the same way you usually update Windows 10 as long as your device is compatible and meets the minimum requirements needed.
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Millions of Gmail, WhatsApp and Facebook users have warned that hackers can break into their apps

Surveillance startup Paragon has reportedly found a way to break into many encrypted smartphone apps. Founded in 2019, the Israeli company claims to have discovered a way to hack into encrypted messaging apps remotely. The applications reportedly at risk from the startup’s encryption-busting techniques include Gmail, WhatsApp and Facebook, as well as Signal and Facebook Messenger.
Cell PhonesPopular Science

How to see if someone has been snooping on your devices

With so much sensitive data and access to so many apps and services on our phones and laptops, it makes sense that we don’t want unwelcome visitors snooping around. That’s why it’s essential to get a PIN code, fingerprint lock, password or some other kind of security protection in place, so that you and only you can access everything within your gadgets.
Cell Phoneslaptopschamp.com

How to Track Phone Location – Find easy any mobile device

Misplacing your phone is perhaps the most unfortunate thing that can happen to an individual. You can follow lost Android phone by:. Using the find my device highlight from Google. You need a Google account endorsed on your cell phone and location tracking empowered to follow your device when lost.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

If you have this version of Android you will not be able to access Gmail, YouTube and other Google apps

Right now, the most current version of Google’s operating system for mobiles is Android 11, and in just 1 month Android 12 will arrive. But being the most widespread OS and with the hundreds of millions of smartphones in the world, they are literally millions of users and female users who use older versions of Android. And in fact, the extreme antiquity of some versions may come as a surprise.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to clear your cache on Android

If you are wondering how to clear your cache on an Android phone, we can help you get that done in just a few easy steps. Whether you are looking to clear the browser cache or clear the app cache, we've put together some instructions to help you achieve your goal. We'll walk through why doing this can not only free up space on your Android phone but also make it run much faster.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

8 best budget smartphones: Cheap phones that don’t compromise on quality

While Apple, Samsung and Huawei dominate the top end of the smartphone market, the demand for cheaper and mid-range devices is far greater than you might imagine.Not only are the latest and greatest phones a luxury for most, but there’s fierce competition between manufacturers to gain a foothold and win new customers in emerging markets. This means that budget phones have become much faster, better designed and more capable in recent years. Low cost doesn’t mean low quality.For us, a “budget” smartphone can stretch close to £400, especially for a phone that will last you a good few years: it’s...
Cell PhonesTechRepublic

Your iPhone and the Pegasus spyware hack: What you need to know

IPhones have been compromised by the NSO Group's Pegasus spyware. Should you be worried? That depends on who you ask. The iPhone has always been lauded for its tight security and privacy controls, especially compared with Android devices. But that reputation took a hit this week with the revelation that a spyware program ostensibly used to hack into the phones of criminals and terrorists was abused by certain authoritarian governments to compromise the iPhones of journalists, activists and other prominent people.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

How to store your COVID vaccine card on your iPhone or Android

Vaccine passports have been a divisive topic, with opinions split down the middle whether it is the right way to go about proving you’re vaccinated. But like it or not, there must be a way for you to show your vaccination record. Depending on the state that you live in,...
Internetknowtechie.com

How to get back into Gmail if you lose access to your account

Losing access to your Gmail account sucks. Our lives are inside that inbox, our dreams, our fears, our spam. Forgetting your password (or having it taken over by a hacker) is a horrible experience, one I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. The good news is that these days Google...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

You told us: You demand longer software upgrade periods for Android phones

The smartphone experience is equal parts hardware and software. While the former can’t really be upgraded after purchase, manufacturers can (and should) issue regular updates to the latter to patch security holes and improve functionality. There’s no mandatory minimum software upgrade period that Android manufacturers need to adhere to, but what if there was?
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Millions of Android users can get compensation of £50 from Google, are you one of them?

If you have an Android smartphone in your pocket, chances are you owe a £50 windfall from Google. That’s because the US tech company faces a new lawsuit over claims that its charges to the Play Store are excessive and “unlawful.” Google is systematically breaking the law and overcharging millions of British users for apps and other purchases from the popular app store, according to a landmark lawsuit filed by a UK court against Google.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to check your phone number on iPhone and Android

"How to check your phone number" is a search query that's blowing up on Google because, well, not all of us have a photographic memory and sometimes we forget the digits associated with our phone, especially if we just received a new number. That being said, if you've forgotten your...

Comments / 1

Community Policy