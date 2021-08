MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to ravage the state. “In the past week, Florida has had more COVID cases than all 30 states with the lowest case rates combined. And Florida and Texas alone have accounted for nearly 40% of new hospitalizations across the country,” White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said Thursday during a White House briefing. FLORIDA On Friday, with the release of its weekly numbers, the Florida Department of Health reports 151,415 newly reported cases throughout the Sunshine state, up nearly 17-thousand cases from the previous week. The state vaccination rate is...