Very recently, Maine used its powers under this public health emergency to require mass vaccination of health care employees against COVID-19 with a deadline of Oct. 1, 2021. Most may be unaware, but this idea began almost a year ago by adding the seasonal flu vaccine as a requirement for health care workers. At the same time, it clarified their authority to “require mass vaccinations and exclusions from the workplace” during a public health emergency. Most focused on the addition of the seasonal flu vaccine and did not notice the language clarification. This authority has been subconsciously churning in the background until Aug. 12, 2021, when the COVID-19 vaccine was added to the list.