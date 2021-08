Reboots and reunions are having a moment. One only needs to look at the insane hype surrounding the recent Friends cast reunion to see that. So, when a few actors from a beloved sitcom don’t return, it can cause viewers to assume the worst. Just look what happened when Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen didn’t make appearances on Fuller House, Netflix’s revival of the iconic sitcom Full House. Luckily, John Stamos (portrayer of Uncle Jesse and nearly everyone’s first crush) recently took the opportunity to clear the air and speak up for the Olsen twins.