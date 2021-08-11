Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Trucking Companies Facing Driver Shortage

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois trucking companies are facing a serious driver shortage. Illinois Trucking Association Executive Director Matt Hart says there is a limited driver pool, a problem that has been magnified by the pandemic. A survey by the association completed this month shows 97-percent of trucking companies have a driver shortage, with 33-percent experiencing a severe shortage. The survey shows that the need for drivers exceeds 15-percent of their workforce.

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucking Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Economyhoustonmirror.com

The Benefits of Being a Truck Driver

Whether you have just graduated from high school or you are looking for a change of career, it might be worth thinking about becoming a truck driver. As one of the most exciting and interesting jobs in the USA, there are a whole host of benefits that can come with starting in this industry. If you would like to learn more then you are in the right place as this guide has been especially created in order to outline a few awesome parts of the job. Read on now to decide whether or not being a truck driver is the right option for you.
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Commercial Delivery Truck Driver

Seeking Commercial Delivery Truck Driver in the Samoa- Humboldt County area, driving a company-owned commercial sleeper/day cab and efficiently deliver and/or pick up products and materials. FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer offers fantastic benefits and competitive wages, regarding their team-members as integral to the continued growth and success of the company....
Highspire, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Trucking company rolls into Highspire

A midstate freight hauling company that specializes in shipping freight between Amazon warehouses plans to acquire a facility for its headquarters with the help of the Capital Region Economic Development Corporation, the nonprofit economic development arm of the Harrisburg Regional Chamber, which helped the company obtain financing. CREDC closed $115,000...
IndustryPosted by
Land Line Media

Large carriers attempt to import truck drivers

Large motor carriers, especially the mega carriers, will stop at nothing to avoid raising wages to solve their retention problem. Their latest attempt is to import truck drivers from foreign countries. Recently, some news articles about carriers hiring truck drivers from abroad have been making the rounds. Bloomberg is reporting...
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

Fredericksburg-area training schools gear up to tackle truck driver shortage

A Spotsylvania County company that hauls mail for East Coast hubs is paying $30 an hour, but still struggling to hire enough truck drivers. Jonathan Thompson, vice president of E.F. Thompson, said he usually hires at least two or three drivers per week to keep the company’s fleet of about 100 tractor–trailers moving between U.S. Postal Service locations from Philadelphia to Fayetteville, S.C.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Viewpoint: Driver screening for the age of last-mile trucking

This commentary was written by Aaron Wise of iiX, a provider of motor vehicle records to employers. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. The increasingly digital economy of the past decade — with impacts...
Industrywmcactionnews5.com

More women truckers get behind the wheel during driver shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The nationwide shortage of truck drivers is luring more women to drive big rigs. Long haul trucking is declining each year, but more programs are helping women get into what was once a male dominated field. “We belong in this business,” said trucker Tiffany Hathorn. “Don’t...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Viewpoint: Newer trucks help companies lower cost of onboarding drivers

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. Heavy-duty fleet organizations continue to face major challenges in the retention and recruitment of drivers at a particularly perilous time, as truck drivers are needed more than ever to transport goods, food, medicine and vaccines across the country.
Shelton, WAifiberone.com

Driver shortage prompts Mason Transit Authority to reduce routes

SHELTON - In an effort to mitigate its driver shortage, Mason Transit Authority will suspend three bus routes starting Aug. 23. Riders are being asked to plan for the temporary closures of route 4, Route 16, and all zipper routes. MTA recommends Route 16 riders use route 6 and zipper route riders use routes 5 or 7. Route 4 riders are encouraged to use Dial-A-Ride for necessary appointments.
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

Metro to reduce bus routes amid driver shortage

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Metro Transit says it is preparing to reduce bus routes in September. Like many businesses, the agency says it is struggling to fill job openings. The shortage is impacting its driver and mechanic openings. For more information on job openings at Metro, click here.
TrafficSeacoast Online

COAST driver shortage forces temporary changes to bus routes

DOVER – COAST continues to struggle to find qualified CDL bus operators to drive their local public transit routes. The lack of qualified drivers has, regrettably, reached a point where the public transit system must temporarily adjust parts of some bus schedules further. After having to suspend a small number...
TrafficPosted by
Stateline

Kansas Tells Drivers to Move Over for Utility Trucks

Drivers in Kansas already had to move over or slow down for emergency vehicles. Now they’ll need to do the same if they encounter a utility truck on the road. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly held a ceremonial bill signing last week for a new law that requires drivers to yield the right-of-way if an authorized utility vehicle is displaying flashing lights.
CarsPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

What Caused the New Car Shortage?

CHARLOTTE – If you’ve been in the market for a new vehicle, chances are you can’t find new vehicles to buy. But what if I told you that the overwhelming majority of new vehicle shortages isn’t a production issue? In fact, Ford has tens of thousands of F-Series pickups fully assembled and ready to roll, minus one important part…
Industryfreightwaves.com

Trailer orders tank in July as manufacturers struggle to find workers

A lack of workers, supply chain disruptions and the effective end of the order cycle combined to push new trailer orders down 58% year over year in July. Manufacturers would have built more equipment to meet strong demand “if the supply chain would have been more robust,” Wabash National Corp. President and CEO Brent Yeagy told FreightWaves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy