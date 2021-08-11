Trucking Companies Facing Driver Shortage
Illinois trucking companies are facing a serious driver shortage. Illinois Trucking Association Executive Director Matt Hart says there is a limited driver pool, a problem that has been magnified by the pandemic. A survey by the association completed this month shows 97-percent of trucking companies have a driver shortage, with 33-percent experiencing a severe shortage. The survey shows that the need for drivers exceeds 15-percent of their workforce.977wmoi.com
