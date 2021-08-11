Cancel
Hingham, MA

Featured Listing: 108 Kilby Street

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article108 Kilby Street: 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2,272 Square Feet, Detached 2 Car Garage. This week’s featured listing will have you wondering – am I in Hingham or Vermont? This unique property is an eco-friendly, peaceful retreat with convenient location to both town and local beaches! We want to hang in the treehouse and sit around that firepit this fall so call Molly & Mo from the Doran Hall Real Estate team to see this house ASAP, and be sure to invite the Anchor when you decide to call this amazing, one-of-a-kind property home!

