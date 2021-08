Leading up to the release of Aisles, Angel Olsen's upcoming EP of 1980s covers, the singer-songwriter has shared her own take on Billy Idol's 1983 hit, "Eyes Without a Face." The track serves as the official follow-up to previous covers, Laura Branigan's "Gloria" and Men Without Hats' "Safety Dance," both of which are also set to appear on the EP. After sharing "Like I Used To," her duet with Sharon Van Etten, Olsen said Aisles was her way "to have a little fun and be a little more spontaneous."