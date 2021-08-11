Cancel
Spanish federation opposes league's deal worth $3.2 billion

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation has come out against a proposed multibillion-dollar Spanish league deal with an investment fund, saying Wednesday that it is illegal and could hurt the competition in the long term. The federation’s stance came a day before the clubs from the first and second...

www.ftimes.com

