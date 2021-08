This is Kind of Obsessed, a column about all the stuff our team is really, really into right now. From a sartorial perspective, summer presents both opportunity and challenge: find something stylish, fun, functional and — most importantly — breathable. We extend this logic to plenty of things: shorts, baseball caps, t-shirts, etc, and if you’re a watch nerd this goes not just for the timepiece but the thing that affixes it to your wrist. Yes, a dive watch or field watch is great for summertime wear, but only if you’ve attached it to your arm in a way that doesn’t feel hot, sweaty, itchy or heavy.