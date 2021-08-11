Cancel
Economy

Builders Turn Away Business Amid Supply, Labor Constraints

By Mark Hodges
probuilder.com
Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in their company’s history, some home builders are unable to sell homes, turning away buyers. Labor shortages, record high building material prices, order backlogs, and limited lot supply are restricting builders from constructing homes. Many have sold more homes than they can build and ongoing issues restrain builders from increasing construction quick enough to meet intense demand. Increasing home prices are one result of this. D.R. Horton’s CEO said it’s been an unfamiliar experience having to turn away buyers, and the company’s net sales orders dropped 17% in the most recent quarter compared to one year ago, reports the Wall Street Journal.

