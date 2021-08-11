Builders Turn Away Business Amid Supply, Labor Constraints

Predictions for the future of inflation and housing prices are split into two camps: transitory and persistent. Consumers and firms are worried about inflation and its effects on housing prices, says John Burns Real Estate Consulting, and those who see the future going transitory see inflation as temporary. Those in the persistent camp say there will be some permanent inflation due to long-term trends. The Federal Reserve and the Biden administration reside in team transitory where inflation could end up pushing prices up, then having them tumble, pushing prices up and keeping them there, or home prices gradually and slowly rise.