Will This Apartment Project Reinvigorate a Stretch of Mount Pleasant?

A crucial step has been taken towards the revitalization of the Commerce Street corridor between Hawthorne and Thornwood. The project, which is in no short supply of financial incentives, was approved by the Mount Pleasant Industrial Development Agency (IDA) for the construction of a three-story residential building located at 500 Commerce Street in Hawthorne. Founded on a total private investment of $7.3 million, the development is expected to create 40 construction jobs and generate significant tax revenue for the school district and town.