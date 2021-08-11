On the Market: An Incredible Contemporary Colonial in Purchase

You won’t believe this sleek and swanky modern abode, which comes with a lavish wine cellar, in the heart of Westchester County. The property at 6 Lincoln Woods is nothing if not luxurious. Nestled on nearly 1.5 acres of land in Purchase, the home is so beautiful that it’s almost impossible to put into words its beauty. With its modern accents, immaculately landscaped grounds, and lavish amenities, it will make it hard to ever want to leave home again.