Penthouse at Robert A.M. Stern’s First San Francisco Condo Lists for $5.75 Million

By V.L. HENDRICKSON
mansionglobal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe penthouse of a new Robert A.M. Stern-designed building in San Francisco has hit the market for $5.75 million, Mansion Global has learned. The two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home is one of 44 residences at Crescent in San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood, at the crossing of the city’s two historic cable car lines and about five minutes from San Francisco’s Financial District. It’s the first multi-family building by Mr. Stern and his firm in the city, according to Steve Buster, senior vice president of development for Grosvenor Americas, the firm behind the project.

