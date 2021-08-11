Cancel
Madrid president denies playing role in Messi's departure

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID -- Real Madrid president Florentino PÃ©rez denied having played a role in Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona. PÃ©rez on Wednesday released a statement denying any connection with Messi's departure after being linked to it by a former Barcelona official who resigned because of the club's failure to keep the star player.

