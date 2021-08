NEW YORK — ProPhase Labs on Friday morning posted a 153 percent year-over-year increase in second quarter revenues. For the three-month period ended June 30, ProPhase's revenues increased to $9.1 million from $3.6 million the year before. Driving the revenue increase was $7.5 million generated by the company's new diagnostic services business, which performs COVID-19 and other infectious disease testing. This was offset by a $2.0 million decrease in orders from the firm's consumer products business.