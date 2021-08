David Droga, the founder and chairman of Droga5, has been appointed as the chief executive of Accenture Interactive as current chief Brian Whipple readies for retirement. Droga5 was acquired by Accenture in 2019 in what was one of the highest profile ad industry acquisitions at that time. It sparked a wave of industry speculation on the future of the famed ad shop as it prepared to mesh its culture with that of a management consultancy.