AUDIO: Armon Hassan – “In My Brain”

With a new month, it means it’s time for a new color theme and EP from Wave Chapelle, who has been dropping weekly from the first week of the year on. The Cream City pack is an homage to Milwaukee, as well as a celebration of the Bucks’ NBA Championship. The first track from the new pack is “Get To It”, a track that’s all about feeling motivated to be on your hustle, whatever that may be. From the production alone, it feels like we’re getting a re-energized Chapelle as we traverse into the back half of the year. You can hear from many of his bars that he’s motivated to achieve success, but this track reaffirms that, and his work ethic appears unmatched this year. Motivate yourself with “Get To It” below, and watch for more from the Cream City pack all August.