AUDIO: Armon Hassan – “In My Brain”

By Allen Halas
breakingandentering.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmon Hassan has a new track out, and it details the ugly side of addiction. “In My Brain” doesn’t shy away from detailing the numbness of pills and drinking, and the feeling of uselessness that comes with it. Set to dark production, there’s elements of hip hop and indie fused together here, with some screamo roots finding their way through when the time is right. It’s the kind of track that doesn’t necessarily feel fun to write or produce, but one that seems necessary to tell a story. “In My Brain” is a tough one if you’re going through something, but worth checking out. Listen to the single below:

