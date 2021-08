Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Friday August 13th, 2021

3-4-5-2 In the Saturday night opener, a one-turn dash for $15,000 claiming fillies and mares, #3 Thislillimeofmine (5-2) is still in quest of her first win this year for trainer Javier Contreras but has been third twice against claimers. #4 Juba Train was third against allowance company last out and drops into a winnable spot here for trainer Mike Jones, Jr. #5 Miss Grandstander (2-1) also exits allowance company for trainer Tim Grams and looms the likely favorite in this spot. #2 Theladyistrue (9-2) has yet to hit the board in three starts this year but finally exits allowance company for owner-breeder-trainer John McKee.