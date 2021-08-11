Cancel
Carrollton, TX

CFBISD to allow temporary online learning

By Staff report
starlocalmedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced Tuesday that students in kindergarten through sixth grade will have a temporary virtual learning option. “In addition to in-person learning, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is offering a temporary online option beginning on Aug. 23 through the end of the first grading period ending on Oct. 15,” the district stated in a message to parents. “The CFBISD online option will be offered to students in kindergarten through sixth grade, where COVID-19 vaccinations are not yet available.

