CFBISD to allow temporary online learning

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced Tuesday that students in kindergarten through sixth grade will have a temporary virtual learning option. “In addition to in-person learning, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is offering a temporary online option beginning on Aug. 23 through the end of the first grading period ending on Oct. 15,” the district stated in a message to parents. “The CFBISD online option will be offered to students in kindergarten through sixth grade, where COVID-19 vaccinations are not yet available.