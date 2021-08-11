Did Marvel's Secret Invasion Just Add Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie and More?
Marvel may be well known for keeping their secrets, but it seems the Secret Invasion seems to have become a little less private thanks to some crew listings on IMDB. The new listings appear to show drivers and assistants for a number of big MCU names that have previously not been attached to the upcoming series. The list includes the likes of Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke as expected, but then we see some other names that are a little less expected, including Agent Coulson actor Clarke Gregg.movieweb.com
