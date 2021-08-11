Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Did Marvel's Secret Invasion Just Add Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie and More?

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel may be well known for keeping their secrets, but it seems the Secret Invasion seems to have become a little less private thanks to some crew listings on IMDB. The new listings appear to show drivers and assistants for a number of big MCU names that have previously not been attached to the upcoming series. The list includes the likes of Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke as expected, but then we see some other names that are a little less expected, including Agent Coulson actor Clarke Gregg.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Noel Fisher
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Jonathan Majors
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Secret Invasion#Imdb#Mcu#Ms Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Was Reportedly Pissed About His New Movie Going To Streaming

Several notable actors, including Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Scarlett Johansson, are upset about their movies releasing on streaming services alongside a theatrical release. The COVID-19 Pandemic created a unique situation for the film industry. Covid restrictions made it impossible for fans to see movies in theaters, leading to several...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Denzel Washington Thriller Is Blowing Up On Streaming

The streaming wars have become more combative and heated than ever as new platforms regularly enter the mix, but one thing you can rely on whether we’re talking out Netflix, Amazon, Hulu or HBO Max, is that anything starring Denzel Washington is guaranteed to draw in an audience, regardless of how old or new the movie in question is.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Attracts 60 Million Netflix Viewers in its First Month

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A lot of fans are under the impression that there is no life for actors outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe but Iron Man actor Robert Downey has proven in the past month alone that he'll be able to find a great deal of success elsewhere and of all places, it happened within the DC universe. In case you haven't been keeping up with RDJ's career post-Avengers: Endgame, the actor is one of the producers of Netflix's Sweet Tooth which was based on the DC Comics title of the same name.
MoviesInside the Magic

There May Be a Great Reason Marvel Recast Brie Larson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) are two of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU stars have been involved in the Avengers franchise, plus their own standalone franchises — and both have new movies coming out next year. British actor Cumberbatch...
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
MoviesInverse

Black Panther 2 rumor reveals Iron Man’s successor in the MCU

Black Panther broke barriers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among its many achievements, from the Afrofuturist triumph of Wakanda to the film’s arrival in the Oscar race, was the character of T’Challa (played by the late, lamented Chadwick Boseman), who’d been introduced in Captain America: Civil War before the royal homecoming of Black Panther, his own standalone blockbuster.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tom Holland begins to say goodbye: Marvel has already replaced him as Spider-Man

Since he put on the suit Spider-Man, Tom Holland became one of the fan-favorite performers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We are currently waiting for “No Way Home”, the third film of the superhero within the franchise, and what it can be the actor’s last participation as Peter Parker, as the studio found him a replacement for a nearby project.
MoviesMovieWeb

Moon Knight Costume Fully Revealed in Set Leak from Marvel's Disney+ Series?

This weekend seems to have been a good time for anyone waiting for a glimpse of Disney and Marvel's Moon Knight with filming now underway in Budapest as one of the first leaked clips from the set has appeared online along with another possible image of Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight costume, although its legitimacy is something that many fans have questioned as they have addressed some disappointment at the design. The set clip on the other hand, is unquestionably part of the production, and sees a cloaked figure on wires doing a bit of stunt work for the highly anticipated show.
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel's Blade Movie: Everything We Know About the Reboot

Blade has not been seen on the silver screen since the popular Wesley Snipes trilogy ended in 2004 therefore fans were thrilled to see the character would finally be re-appearing in the MCU when it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con back in 2019. Those fans haven't had much to go on since then though with the film industry being thrown into chaos with the ongoing pandemic and Marvel's slate being pushed back two years.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Hugh Jackman Apologizes for 'Breaking the Internet' with Wolverine and Kevin Feige Photos

There is very little that can get the internet talking like pictures of certain actors hinting at their involvement in new Marvel projects. Ryan Reynolds goes viral at the merest hint of some Deadpool 3 news being on the horizon. Tom Holland just has to breathe in the direction of a social media post for everything to believe that the long-awaited but not forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is about to drop. Last month, it was Hugh Jackman posting an image of himself with Marvel boss Kevin Feige and a piece of fan art by Bosslogic that "broke the internet" and sent fans into a frenzy of speculation about his possible inclusion in an upcoming project as Wolverine.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Furious Over Moon Knight Costume Leak

The weekend generated a bevvy of headlines from Marvel Cinematic Universe series Moon Knight in both an official and unofficial capacity, and it was hugely coincidental that star Ethan Hawke revealed the first details of how he became involved in the project right when a purported costume leak made waves on the internet.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Wesley Snipes’ Blade May Fight Mahershala Ali In The MCU

Blade is about to be rebooted in the MCU, with Mahershala Ali on call to take over the role of the Daywalker. But Wesley Snipes, who played the part across the original 90s/00s trilogy of R-rated horror/action films, casts a long shadow as the vampire hunter. Though fans are excited to see Ali’s take, there’s still a lot of hope that Snipes will return to the franchise in some form.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Developing World War Hulk Movie

The rights issues preventing Marvel Studios from giving Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk his own solo movie haven’t come any closer to being resolved, despite Kevin Feige’s outfit having agreed to partner up with Sony to ensure that Spider-Man could play a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As things stand,...
Moviesepicstream.com

Eternals: Kevin Feige Defends Gemma Chan Returning as New MCU Character

Gemma Chan is one of only a few people who get to play two different characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She had previously appeared in Captain Marvel before returning as Sersi in Eternals. But why hire the same actor twice? Kevin Feige has stated that he and director Chloe Zhao immediately agreed to bring Chan back for the new role.
MoviesMovieWeb

Snake Eyes Gets Early on Demand Release After Only 25 Days in Theaters

With many studios on rocky ground when it comes to how and when to release their big movies, Paramount have made another unexpected move even by pandemic standards by announcing the release of Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins to digital and on-demand services will be tomorrow on August 17th, only 25 days after it released exclusively in theaters. While most movies premiering in cinemas without a dual release on a streaming platform have an exclusive 45 days before they air elsewhere, but now Paramount have bucked that particular short-lived trend with one of their first movies to attempt the strategy lasting less than half the exclusive period.
MoviesMovieWeb

Sylvester Stallone Has Starred in #1 Movies for Six Straight Decades

Sylvester Stallone has been an A-lister in Hollywood for more than half a century with the actor starring in No. 1 movies at the box office for six consecutive decades. Recently, Stallone debuted in his latest role as the voice of King Shark in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. The movie hit No. 1 when it premiered last week, marking the first movie to do so in the 2020s for the veteran actor.
MoviesMovieWeb

Ethan Hawke's Moon Knight Villain Is Based on David Koresh

Ethan Hawke is channeling David Koresh for his role in Moon Knight. Currently in development at Disney+, Moon Knight will star Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, the vigilante who fights crime as the titular superhero. Also starring opposite Isaac will be Hawke as the primary villain, but at this time, very little is known about the character he'll be playing in the series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy