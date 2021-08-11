Your Favorite Grand Junction Restaurants We Wish We Could Bring Back

Climbing the Manitou Incline has become a fad for Colorado hiking enthusiasts, but before you take on the challenge there are some things you need to go before you go. Seems like most people have heard of the Manitou Incline, even if they don't know exactly what is. In short, the Manitou Incline is just under a mile of steps - 2,744 steps to be exact - with an elevation gain of 2,000 feet. You'll find the Incline in Manitou Springs, just west of Colorado Springs.