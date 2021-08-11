RISE to hold annual community stakeholders conference later this month

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - RISE is a social justice organization based out of Waynesboro that aims to uplift the Black community. “And to change the narrative of how people see us or come to think of us without getting to know us,” CEO Sharon Fitz added. “And to instill a deep amount of hope and optimism in our children. That is a big part for us because if we can do that, it flowers out into the rest of the community.”