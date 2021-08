Bungie has always had a really weird grip on PVP for Destiny. It never became a big competitive game, and they kind of sidled into crafting a casual experience that ran in tandem with the main event: PVE (the one they heavily focus on by catering to streamers and making all sorts of unique events/rewards for). But they’re always trying to change it (to the chagrin or delight of the fanbase, at any given moment), and that includes a new potential revamp. This is the gist: Bungie has a “plan” for Destiny 2 PVP and it’s “going to take some time.”