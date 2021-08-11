Michael B. Jordan Plays a Soldier and Father in Denzel Washington's 'A Journal for Jordan' Trailer

The first-look teaser for Denzel Washington's romantic drama, A Journal for Jordan, has been released. Directed by Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan, the film is based on Dana Canedy's New York Times best-selling memoir of the same name. It's inspired by Canedy's love affair with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, who was killed in 2006 in Iraq when his son, Jordan, was just seven months old. The story centers on the journal King left behind for his son, filled with important life lessons. As previously reported, A Journal for Jordan will play in limited release on December 10 in New York and LA and then go to wide theatrical release on December 22.