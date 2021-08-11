Hallmark to debut 12 new fall-themed movies beginning Sept. 11

Some prime directors of modern classics have new films en route, starting with Paul Schrader, whose gallery of obsessives expands to include poker players in “The Card Counter” (Sept. 10). It stars Oscar Isaac as a deceptive gambler who’s haunted by his criminal past and Tiffany Haddish as the head of a ring of cheaters; Willem Dafoe and Tye Sheridan co-star. Clint Eastwood, who’s ninety-one, directed and stars in the neo-Western “Cry Macho” (Sept. 17), set in the nineteen-seventies. He plays a former rodeo star who’s hired to get a five-year-old (Eduardo Minett) back to his family in Mexico; the supporting cast includes Dwight Yoakam and Fernanda Urrejola. In “The French Dispatch” (Oct. 22), Wes Anderson’s grandly stylized comedic homage to The New Yorker, Bill Murray plays the founding editor of the titular magazine. The movie dramatizes articles that he publishes, including a piece written by an art critic (Tilda Swinton) about a pioneering modern artist in a mental institution (Benicio Del Toro); one centered on the uprisings of 1968, in which Timothée Chalamet plays a student activist and Frances McDormand a reporter; and one in which a food writer (Jeffrey Wright) profiles a great chef (Steve Park) in the unusual field of police cuisine and gets entangled in a criminal investigation. The teeming cast also includes Owen Wilson and Elisabeth Moss.