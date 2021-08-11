Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Hallmark to debut 12 new fall-themed movies beginning Sept. 11

By Amber Sutton
southernthing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHallmark is ready to kick off fall with a full slate of autumn-themed flicks sure to be filled with true love, flannel shirts and pumpkin spice everything. You can stay at a floating cabin on this scenic Tennessee lake and fish from your front porch. March 13 | 2020. Can...

www.southernthing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Patterson
Person
Dolly Parton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hallmark#Birds#Fish#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesETOnline.com

How to Watch the Hallmark Channel's 'Fall Harvest' Movies

Lovers of fall, cozy sweater weather and all things pumpkin spice -- rejoice! This week, the Hallmark Channel released its full "Fall Harvest" movie schedule, which is set to include a variety of new original films that celebrate autumn, family and (of course) romance. The lineup -- which will begin...
Wilmington, NCWECT

Hallmark Channel returns to Wilmington to film Christmas movie

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hallmark returns to Wilmington for another film in its popular Christmastime line up of movies. Christmas in Harmony will film scenes at St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1416 Market St., according to a film permit filed with the city. Crews will film scenes inside and outside the...
MoviesTheHDRoom

Watch ‘Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6’ Hallmark Movie Online

Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett headline Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6, the next Summer Nights Hallmark movie. It’s about an engaged couple who work together as wedding planners whose own wedding and their clients’ are put in jeopardy. The premiere date and time for Sealed With a Kiss:...
Lincoln City, ORNewport News-Times

Actor to appear at movie debut

The new Oregon-made film, “Pig,” starring Nicholas Cage, is debuting at the Bijou Theatre in Lincoln City in a big fashion. With a major roll in “Pig,” the movie and TV actor David Knell (“Spring Break,” “Splash,” “Grimm,” “Total Recall”) will be in attendance to introduce the film and sign autographs and take pictures for a donation to the Bijou Survival Fund. Knell plays Chef Finway in “Pig.” The movie depicts a truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregon wilderness. He must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Hallmark Unveils Fall Harvest Lineup, Six Original Movies & Mysteries Titles

Hallmark’s autumn will be full of original titles as the network unveiled the film lineups for its Fall Harvest and Movie & Mysteries events. In addition to the previously announced Roadhouse Romance, Hallmark’s Fall Harvest event will feature the weekly premieres of Taking The Reins, South Beach Love and more. The annual Fall Harvest programming event will run from Saturday, September 11 through Saturday, October 16. From Sunday, September 12 through Sunday, October 17, Hallmark will debut thrilling mysteries each week, including One Summer starring Sam Page, Amanda Schull and Grey’s Anatomy alum Sarah Drew. Also part of the line up are...
Posted by
IBTimes

‘The 27-Hour Day’ Hallmark Movie Premiere: Trailer, Synopsis, Cast

Hallmark’s Summer Nights continue to bring fans some new romance to make the sunny months even more sizzling. The latest premiere for the programming block is “The 27-Hour Day,” starring Autumn Reeser and Andrew Walker. The movie will be a treat for fans as it finally unites two long-time Hallmark...
MoviesThe New Yorker

Fall Movies Preview

Some prime directors of modern classics have new films en route, starting with Paul Schrader, whose gallery of obsessives expands to include poker players in “The Card Counter” (Sept. 10). It stars Oscar Isaac as a deceptive gambler who’s haunted by his criminal past and Tiffany Haddish as the head of a ring of cheaters; Willem Dafoe and Tye Sheridan co-star. Clint Eastwood, who’s ninety-one, directed and stars in the neo-Western “Cry Macho” (Sept. 17), set in the nineteen-seventies. He plays a former rodeo star who’s hired to get a five-year-old (Eduardo Minett) back to his family in Mexico; the supporting cast includes Dwight Yoakam and Fernanda Urrejola. In “The French Dispatch” (Oct. 22), Wes Anderson’s grandly stylized comedic homage to The New Yorker, Bill Murray plays the founding editor of the titular magazine. The movie dramatizes articles that he publishes, including a piece written by an art critic (Tilda Swinton) about a pioneering modern artist in a mental institution (Benicio Del Toro); one centered on the uprisings of 1968, in which Timothée Chalamet plays a student activist and Frances McDormand a reporter; and one in which a food writer (Jeffrey Wright) profiles a great chef (Steve Park) in the unusual field of police cuisine and gets entangled in a criminal investigation. The teeming cast also includes Owen Wilson and Elisabeth Moss.
Traveltouringplans.com

Fall Comes to Magic Kingdom

Cooler weather has arrived in Florida, and that means it is time for fall decorations at Magic Kingdom. (Yes, technically “cooler” means a high of 85 today, and Disney was going to decorate no matter what the weather was going to be, but it’s the thought that counts?) We were...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘8-Bit Christmas’ New Line Family Movie Sets HBO Max Holiday Debut

EXCLUSIVE:  We hear that New Line’s 8-Bit Christmas will premiere exclusively on HBO Max on Nov. 25th, in all countries where the service is available, meaning U.S. and Latin America. Here in the U.S., that date is Thanksgiving Day, a prime time for watching holiday movies on the couch. 8-Bit Christmas will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures in the remaining offshore markets. 8-Bit Christmas is a humorous and heartfelt look back at the adventures of childhood. Set in suburban Chicago in the late 1980s, the story centers on ten-year-old Jake Doyle’s (Winslow Fegley) herculean quest to get the latest and greatest...
MoviesCollider

'Welcome to the Blumhouse': New Movie Slate Revealed With Fall Premiere Dates

Amazon has announced that a new slate of Welcome to the Blumhouse movies will be arriving on Prime Video this October. Welcome to the Blumhouse is essentially a platform for new and predominantly female directors who are collaborating with both well-established actors and newcomers to showcase unique and diverse storytelling.
Dallas, TXPosted by
CW33

Alison Sweeney producing, starring in new Hallmark project

DALLAS (KDAF) — Alison Sweeney is set to star in a new TV movie called Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery. The movie will premiere Aug. 8 at 8 p.m. central on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. It has been four years since Sweeney was in a Hannah Swensen mystery. She...
Moviescelebratingthesoaps.com

Latest Line-Up Of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries For Fall

While it is still currently summer, fall is coming soon, and with it a selection of brand new movies on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. It has been a while, but among the new line-up is the latest instalment in the Signed, Sealed, Delivered franchise of movies. Read on to find out what you can expect, starting September, 2021.
TV SeriesCNET

Every new movie and show on Netflix: August 2021

August is a quiet month for most major streaming platforms, and Netflix is no exception. Not to worry though, we've got seven seasons of 30 Rock to rewatch and -- look -- Friday Night Lights is here. It's good. You should watch it. In terms of original content, Marie Kondo...
Shoppingmatadornetwork.com

YETI debuted a new color collection and it’s perfect for fall adventures

YETI is a household name among those serious about outdoor exploration. If you’re venturing into the woods for a long camping weekend or hiking your first Fourteener, good luck doing it without some YETI gear in your arsenal. Luckily, YETI released three new color collections just in time for the fall adventure season.
Apparelkiss951.com

‘Hocus Pocus’ Crocs Are Here Just In Time For Fall

Okay, I know it’s only August but these extremely hot temperatures have me counting down the days until Fall. Disney World is ready for Fall too, they just kicked off spooky season with a bunch of new décor, activities, and gift shop items but one in particular has the internet going wild.

Comments / 0

Community Policy