Swagg’s second Warzone Summer Invitational is here and the FaZe Clan star is putting up $100k for grabs in the single-day event. Here’s how to catch all the action. As one of the highest earning players in Warzone, Swagg knows what he’s looking for in an event that’ll make it exciting for contestants and viewers alike. As such, there’s going to be plenty of high-profile players loading into the server.