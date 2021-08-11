LDH Chief Warns LA Covid Peak May Be Weeks Away
COVID SURGE CROWDS HOSPITALS — Dr. Joseph Kanter who heads the Louisiana Department of Health says the peak of the state's latest coronavirus surge may be weeks away which could be a “catastrophic scenario” for hospitals already overrun with COVID-19 patients. During a conference call updating the Louisiana Board of Regents, he shared a story about hospitals having to turn away people with other life-threatening emergencies.www.redriverradio.org
