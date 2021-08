NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Preparing for her transition to power, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul spent another day in New York City talking to educators about the upcoming school year. “I think we’re ready,” Hochul said. Hochul wore her mask, as mandated for everyone inside Corona, Queens elementary school PS 143. Principal Justine Lucas gave Hochul and Department of Education VIPs a tour. “We were her first New York City school to visit,” Lucas said. New York City will not require vaccinations for entry to schools, but strict full masking is on the books for the return of full in-person learning. Doing it statewide is up to the...