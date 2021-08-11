No Mask Mandate In Schools, Only Recommendations For 2021-2022 School Year

Today, Catholic school teachers and employees filled Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral in Biloxi for their opening school mass. Praise and worship filled the hearts of many inside Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral in Biloxi as the bishop and many of the priests from the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi came together to host a celebratory opening school mass for the faculty and staff of catholic schools along the Coast. Father Lalo said, “We are expecting that hopefully we have a safe return, especially we hope that the parents, the family, the community, they continue supporting us, this ministry. We hope that the children, the students will have a good and a great school year.”