No Mask Mandate In Schools, Only Recommendations For 2021-2022 School Year
In May, the Utah legislature voted to ban school districts from requiring masks in classrooms. Now it is up to local health departments to help schools combat COVID-19. The Utah Department of Health released a COVID-19 school manual to help schools respond to COVID-19 cases. According to the manual, the two most important things are “What to do if a student, teacher, or employee is exposed to COVID-19 or tests positive” and “How to make a healthy learning environment and protect your school.”www.upr.org
Comments / 0