NFL

Colts' Carson Wentz: Could play Week 1?

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Wentz (foot) is "trending toward being available" for the Colts' regular-season opener against Seattle on Sept. 12, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The quarterback had surgery Aug. 2 and is still a week away from starting his rehab process, but early signs apparently have been positive for both him and star guard Quenton Nelson, who had the same procedure for the same injury one day after Wentz. It's probably too soon to really know, but the initial recovery estimate of 5-12 weeks did leave the door open for Wentz to suit up Week 1. In the meantime, Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger are getting first-team QB reps at Colts training camp.

Sam Ehlinger
Carson Wentz
Adam Schefter
#Colts #American Football
Indianapolis Colts
NFL
Football
Sports
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
NFLYardbarker

Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz expected to return earlier from injury

When the Indianapolis Colts learned quarterback Carson Wentz needed foot surgery, there were fears he could miss a significant portion of the 2021 season. Fortunately for Indianapolis, the veteran passer could return much sooner than initially expected. Wentz experienced pain in his foot days into training camp, sidelining him from...
NFLThe Ringer

Carson Wentz’s Injury Leaves the Colts With a QB Conundrum They Won’t Easily Solve

If you’re going to build a team in the NFL, you’d better do it fast. General managers typically have more job stability than head coaches, but not by much, and that balance of power is shifting as coaches become more involved in personnel decisions. Over half of the league’s teams have changed GMs in the past five offseasons. Some came with peaceful transitions, like Eric DeCosta’s replacement of Ozzie Newsome in Baltimore; some have come with a bit more volatility. Looking at you, Houston.
NFLchatsports.com

NFL Power Rankings: What can Colts do about their Carson Wentz problem?

A week ago, if you named the two most important players for the Indianapolis Colts, one would have been Carson Wentz. The Colts didn't have much behind him at quarterback, which in hindsight was a mistake. The second-most important Colt would have been debatable, but guard Quenton Nelson would have...
NFLfastphillysports.com

CARSON WENTZ REPORTEDLY BACK WITH COLTS ‘FIRST PART OF SEASON’!

FOX’s Jay Glazer reports the Colts will know more about Carson Wentz’s (foot) return date in two weeks, but that the team is expecting him closer to the front end of his initial 5-12 week timeline. Glazer said the Colts believe Wentz will be back “in the first part of...
NFLBleacher Report

Sam Ehlinger Takes 1st-Team Reps with Colts After Carson Wentz's Foot Injury

The Indianapolis Colts potentially have a quarterback battle brewing after Carson Wentz's foot injury. Rookie Sam Ehlinger took first-team reps at practice Tuesday, and Colts coach Frank Reich said the team will "take it day-by-day" in determining who gets more work moving forward. Jacob Eason had been getting the first-team reps since Wentz underwent surgery to repair a foot injury.
NFLStampede Blue

Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson Both Back at Practice ‘Bootless’ at Colts Training Camp

The Indianapolis Colts received some encouragement on Tuesday, as both starting quarterback Carson Wentz and left guard Quenton Nelson were seen walking around ‘bootless’ at training camp practice despite each having undergone recent foot surgery respectively (via The Athletic’s Zak Keefer):. The original recovery timetable for each was an estimated...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Insider Has Significant Update On Colts QB Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts received some bad news about quarterback Carson Wentz just a few days into training camp. Wentz underwent foot surgery and was expected to miss the five to 12 weeks, as a result, according to head coach Frank Reich. The Colts were obviously hoping for the shorter end of that timeline.

