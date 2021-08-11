Colts' Carson Wentz: Could play Week 1?

Wentz (foot) is "trending toward being available" for the Colts' regular-season opener against Seattle on Sept. 12, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The quarterback had surgery Aug. 2 and is still a week away from starting his rehab process, but early signs apparently have been positive for both him and star guard Quenton Nelson, who had the same procedure for the same injury one day after Wentz. It's probably too soon to really know, but the initial recovery estimate of 5-12 weeks did leave the door open for Wentz to suit up Week 1. In the meantime, Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger are getting first-team QB reps at Colts training camp.