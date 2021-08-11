Preseason Review of the Homosassa WMA

I have been actively scouting the local Wildlife Management Areas and am finding some really encouraging signs that we’re in for a better than average archery season. The first WMA review I’d like to share with you is about the Homosassa Wildlife Management Area. It’s right on US19, just a handful of minutes north of our county line. I’ll be spending quite a bit of time patterning the deer herd on this property throughout the rest of summer, now that I’ve accepted an invitation to join a fellow traditional style bowhunter for a weekend hunt in the tiny WMA, this season.