Indiana State

Indiana DNR encourages Monroe County residents to continue refraining from feeding birds

Indiana Daily Student
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents in 76 counties can resume feeding birds, The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Monday in a press release. Residents in Monroe County are encouraged to continue refraining from feeding birds in addition to Allen, Carroll, Clark, Floyd, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Lake, Marion, Morgan, Porter, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe and Whitley County, according to the press release.

www.idsnews.com

