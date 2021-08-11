Cancel
Maricopa County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 08:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 12:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1100 AM MST. * At 746 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mesa, Gilbert, Apache Junction, East Mesa, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek, Usery Mountain Park, Superstition Springs Mall, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, Falcon Field Airport and Gold Camp. This includes the following streams and drainages Salt River and Bulldog Wash. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

