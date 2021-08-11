Cancel
Gila County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Gila by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 07:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 11:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 915 AM MST. * At 615 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sycamore Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

